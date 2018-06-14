As someone who manages a small retail business with a focus on local products I really respect what the Potorium is doing for the cannabis industry in the Kootenay's. With beautiful presentation and kind, knowledgeable staff this dispensary has quickly risen to the top to do business with both in person and remotely. Just one recent example was their prompt and professional service helping me to deal with a shipping error made by Canada Post. They went above and beyond what I expected and found a solution that was more than generous. Very big thank you to Moreg (I hope I spelled that right) for your help in this matter. Other examples too numerous to list are their commitment to sourcing out the cleanest, highest quality local product in Canada and their level of transparency in testing and sourcing. They are a prime example of leadership in the budding Cannabis Industry and they will have my support for many years to come! Keep up the good work. Tyler