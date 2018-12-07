Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Staff were very knowledgeable and product selection is the best they can do with the cannabis shortages across Canada. Awesome prices compared to other stores in Lethbridge.
Cannabis store said:
Thank you for visiting us, 420jk! We're happy to have your informed review.
The_native
on February 8, 2019
Friendly knowledgeable staff asked what I was looking for and showed where I would get the biggest bang for my buck
Cannabis store said:
We're glad that our staff was able to help you find what you were looking for, The_native. Is there any way that we could improve our services to you?
GrantB379
on December 17, 2018
Location feels like you are in a phone store or a burger joint. Staff was not helpful and out of most of the products. Pricing is higher than a couple other stores in town. Not a very good experience.
Cannabis store said:
Hi GrantB379,
We're sorry to hear that you didn't enjoy your shopping experience with us. Please visit us on Thursdays when we re-stock our shelves. We appreciate your feedback and are always looking to improve.
The NewLeaf Team
Tina403
on December 12, 2018
Staff don’t know anything and they’re always out of product.
Cannabis store said:
Hi Tina403,
We appreciate your feedback and are always looking to improve. We're sorry to hear that you had a less than positive experience in store. Please visit us on Thursdays when we re-stock our shelves.
The NewLeaf team
yourpalsal17
on December 11, 2018
Such an inviting atmosphere! Everyone is this store is so kind, and very knowledgable about what they’re selling. They answered all my questions, and I’ve even learned so many new things though I’ve been smoking for years now. Would recommend everyone to check this place out! Whether you’re a first-timer or a long time smoker, this place has what you need, and the staff will make your day by the time you leave.
Cannabis store said:
Thank you for stopping by, Yourpalsal17! We're thrilled to hear that you had a great experience in our store. We look forward to your next visit with us!