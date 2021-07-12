This offer is only valid for a limited time and while quantities last. Dollar amounts exclude any discounts or taxes.

SPEND $40 - Get a FREE Deck of Tweed Playing Cards - OR a FREE Quatreau Drink Cozie - OR a FREE Original Stash Lanyard SPEND $70 - Get a FREE Tweed Baseball Hat - OR a FREE Original Stash Baseball Hat - OR a FREE Promotional T-Shirt SPEND $110 - Get a FREE Tweed Black Hoodie Sweatshirt - OR a FREE Tweed Travel Bag

Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.