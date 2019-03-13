UrsulaMersula
Everytime I visit here the place is immaculately clean, great service and always professional workers! I love coming to this location!
Gorgeous and clean store, but what really makes this location pop is the friendly, bubbly lady with the list!!! I'm pretty sure her name is Tammy? I remember how quick and easy it was to choose my product the first time I encountered her working there, and she has not disappointed me since. She is also very knowledgeable about cannabis in general and maintains a very professional attitude. In my opinion, every employee should have a copy of her list to optimize customer service! Whenever I go to Smok, I hope that she's working because of how efficient her service is, and how enjoyable she makes the visit! Like this comment if you think the list is life-changing too! #lifechanginglist
bought 3.5 of glow buds (trailblazer) from this location came home exited to scale up my weed n start smoking, to find out the chunded me. not very impressed seeing how this is sold by the government, you’d think it’d be proper.
amazing place. like a apple store but for cannabis. very organize while it was super busy
It's good.
All about customer experience and educating about different strains to inexperienced customers like myself
This place is clean, bright, spacious, and knowledgable.. The attendents i have dealt with have been amazing.. This is the only place i will go from now on... Best store around... worth the drive!
Making it on ‘foot’ via the bus was a bit outta the way however once there...the environment was well worth it...
Nice and clean. Friendly workers if you need help or want them to recommend you products they will gladly do it definitely will be coming back
The store was nice, clean, and I was served immediately. Staff was knowledgeable and friendly, (thanks Matthew). I was given great recommendations despite my rather vague descriptions. I'm happy with my purchases and will be going back.