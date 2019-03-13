grace_420 on November 15, 2019

Gorgeous and clean store, but what really makes this location pop is the friendly, bubbly lady with the list!!! I'm pretty sure her name is Tammy? I remember how quick and easy it was to choose my product the first time I encountered her working there, and she has not disappointed me since. She is also very knowledgeable about cannabis in general and maintains a very professional attitude. In my opinion, every employee should have a copy of her list to optimize customer service! Whenever I go to Smok, I hope that she's working because of how efficient her service is, and how enjoyable she makes the visit! Like this comment if you think the list is life-changing too! #lifechanginglist