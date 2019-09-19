Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
$32.95 SALE: Atlantis Flower is an All Kush 47 variant with a spicy, earthy aroma and flavour. With caryophyllene as the dominant terpene, it is a mid THC product. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
Lemon Skunk from DNA Genetics - 3.5g
Valid 12/4/2019 – 12/11/2019
$41.95 SALE: Lemon Skunk is a greenhouse-grown hybrid strain with medium THC potency. Buds are light green with thick orange hairs, and its terpene profile boasts notes of black pepper and citrus due to caryophyllene and bergamotene.