Glow Stix Pre-Roll Prohibition Pre-Roll Flicker Stix Pre-Roll Flash Stix Pre-Roll Spark Stix Pre-Roll
50 Kush - 3.5g Gems - 3.5g Moon - 3.5g
Horizon Flower is a Kali Mist variant with with an earthy, yet sweet aroma and flavour. With myrcene as the dominant terpene, it is a mid THC and low CBD product. Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.
A variant of Maui Wowie, Helios Flower is sweet and tropically scented. The strain, a native of Hawaii, offers notes of melons and pineapple, together with light nectars and flowers. Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
Sungrown Blue Dream is a sativa leaning strain that has strong roots in the history of BC cannabis. It's a high THC, low CBD, strain that’s an evolution of a classic, Sungrown in Canada, celebrated worldwide. Dark green-grey in colour, the buds are structured like a lotus flower that’s been dusted by morning frost, with a terpene profile that is sweet and mellow. Slow-cured at a low temperature in our sustainable greenhouse facility to preserve the flavours of this uniquely BC cannabis strain. This process maintains the terpenes and enhances the flavours of sweet, blueberry syrup with hints of brown sugar and carame