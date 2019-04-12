Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.
HEXO Tsunami
Tsunami Flower is a Northern Lights variant with a sweet, fruity and citrus profile, courtesy of its dominant terpene, myrcene. It is a mid to high THC product.