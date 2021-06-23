The Smoke & Leaf Ltd.
Deals at The Smoke & Leaf Ltd.
Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!
Monday - 10% off Dried Flower Tuesday - 10% off Pre-Rolls Wednesday - 10% off Vape Cartridges, Batteries, & Starter Kits! Thursday - 10% off Vape Cartridges, Batteries, & Starter Kits! Friday - 10% off Topicals! Saturday - 10% off Extracts! Sunday - 10% off Edibles & Beverages
Daily Deals are available on our website for pickup / delivery & for in-store shopping!
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.