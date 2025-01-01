We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries open now in Okotoks, Alberta
(1)
Open now
5 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Dank Okotoks
Delivery
Pickup
Open until tomorrow at 2am MT
1.2 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Bud Mart - Brighton
Delivery
Pickup
Open until 10pm MT
14.0 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Ogden Cannabis
5.0
(
2
)
Delivery
Pickup
Open until 11pm MT
17.7 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Dank Cannabis - 62nd Ave SE
Delivery
Open until tomorrow at 12am MT
order delivery
Sweet Tree Cannabis Co. - High River
REC
Open until 8pm MT
12.1 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Calgary, AB
14.6 km
168 stores
High River, AB
17.7 km
3 stores
Diamond Valley, AB
18.7 km
2 stores
Chestermere, AB
34.6 km
3 stores
Langdon, AB
35.1 km
2 stores
Nanton, AB
45.3 km
1 store
Bragg Creek, AB
48.2 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Alberta
Okotoks
switch to map view
Filters
Open now
Rec/Med
Recreational
Medical
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
1
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Blue Dream
Pink Kush
Pineapple Express
Jean Guy
Cold Creek Kush
Granddaddy Purple
Wappa
Show all 866
clear all
view results