We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries open now in Whitehorse, Yukon
(1)
Open now
4 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Triple Js Canna Space - Whitehorse
5.0
(
24
)
Pickup
Open until Friday at 9pm
0.1 mi away
order pickup
Ninetails Cannabis Inc
REC
4.1
(
3
)
Open until Friday at 9pm
Fire & Flower - Whitehorse
REC
3.7
(
3
)
Open until Friday at 7pm
1.0 mi away
The Herbary - Whitehorse
REC
3.0
(
2
)
Open until Friday at 9pm
1.4 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Yukon
Whitehorse
switch to map view
Filters
Open now
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Store hours
1
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Ownership
Woman owned
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Jean Guy
AK-47
Alien OG
Bacio Gelato
Bermuda Triangle
Black Mamba
Blackberry
Show all 223
clear all
view results