Black-owned dispensaries

Frequently asked questions

Why shop at a Black-owned dispensary? Shopping at a Black-owned dispensary is a great way to show support for black entrepreneurs. By choosing to shop at a Black-owned dispensary, you are helping foster a stronger and more diverse cannabis industry for everyone.

How many dispensary owners are Black? Despite Black people comprising 13% of the United States population, only 1.2-1.7% of dispensary owners are Black. This number reveals a significant diversity problem in the cannabis industry.