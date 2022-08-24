Black-owned dispensaries

Frequently asked questions

Shopping at a Black-owned dispensary is a great way to show support for black entrepreneurs. By choosing to shop at a Black-owned dispensary, you are helping foster a stronger and more diverse cannabis industry for everyone.
Despite Black people comprising 13% of the United States population, only 1.2-1.7% of dispensary owners are Black. This number reveals a significant diversity problem in the cannabis industry.
The best way to support a Black-owned business is to buy their products. Are you in the market for cannabis or maybe a new bong or pipe? Shop with a purpose and spend your dollars at a Black-owned cannabis business.