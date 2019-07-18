About this clinic
Simcoe Holistic Health
Our clinic has been assessing patients for medical marijuana prescriptions in our Barrie location since 2013 . We offer in-clinic or Skype physician appointments for patients across Canada . Our team is dedicated to making the process quick and simple . Give us a call to book an appointment with our physician today toll free at 1866-436-7418 or 705-718-9925 .
debit cards acceptedADA accesiblewalk-ins welcome
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
12am - 12am
tuesday
12am - 12am
wednesday
12am - 12am
thursday
12am - 12am
friday
12am - 12am
saturday
Closed
