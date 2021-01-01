 Loading…

Small Pop-Top Jars

by 420 Science

420 Science Storage Flower Storage Small Pop-Top Jars
$17.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Pull it open, hear the pop, and know your nugs are still fresher than a sailor's mouth. Because that's what the small Pop-Top 420 Jar does. It keeps up to a quarter ounce safe and stinky. And with over 40 designs to choose from, you can grab a jar that matches your personality, however awesome it may be. Specs: Machine Blown Glass Permanent Glass Decals Glass Lid w/ Airtight Plastic Gasket Holds: 1/4 oz (7.0 g) | 3 fl oz (150 ml) Height: 3.25in (8.25 cm) Width: 2.5in (6.4 cm) Made in the USA 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

About this brand

420 Science is a modern online smoke shop offering a curated selection of high-quality cannabis accessories. Lead by a female CEO, we focus on a friendly, informative, and trustworthy shopping experience. We’ve been in business since 2004 which has given us a long time to figure out which products work best so you don’t have to. Whether you’re a seasoned consumer or just beginning to explore the benefits of consuming cannabis, we’re here to guide you to just the right products to enhance your session. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.

