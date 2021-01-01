Small Pop-Top Jars
by 420 ScienceWrite a review
$17.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Pull it open, hear the pop, and know your nugs are still fresher than a sailor's mouth. Because that's what the small Pop-Top 420 Jar does. It keeps up to a quarter ounce safe and stinky. And with over 40 designs to choose from, you can grab a jar that matches your personality, however awesome it may be. Specs: Machine Blown Glass Permanent Glass Decals Glass Lid w/ Airtight Plastic Gasket Holds: 1/4 oz (7.0 g) | 3 fl oz (150 ml) Height: 3.25in (8.25 cm) Width: 2.5in (6.4 cm) Made in the USA 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
About this brand
420 Science
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.