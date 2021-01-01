XL UV Screw-Top Jar
by 420 ScienceWrite a review
$23.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Pot needs the sun to grow, but once your herb hits maturity you want to block it from the light. If you don't, you're going to speed up the decaying process. You don't want that. You want your ounce of herb to stay as fresh as possible for as long as possible. And we don't blame you. We support you with the XL UV Jar. Specs: Pressed Glass Permanent Glass Decals Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal Holds: 1.0 oz (28.0 g) | 13.5 fl oz (400 ml) Height: 5.5in (14.0 cm) Width: 3.0in (7.6 cm) Made in Europe 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty *See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
About this brand
420 Science
