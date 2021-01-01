 Loading…

XL UV Screw-Top Jar

by 420 Science

$23.99MSRP

About this product

Pot needs the sun to grow, but once your herb hits maturity you want to block it from the light. If you don't, you're going to speed up the decaying process. You don't want that. You want your ounce of herb to stay as fresh as possible for as long as possible. And we don't blame you. We support you with the XL UV Jar. Specs: Pressed Glass Permanent Glass Decals Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal Holds: 1.0 oz (28.0 g) | 13.5 fl oz (400 ml) Height: 5.5in (14.0 cm) Width: 3.0in (7.6 cm) Made in Europe 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty *See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website

About this brand

420 Science Logo
420 Science is a modern online smoke shop offering a curated selection of high-quality cannabis accessories. Lead by a female CEO, we focus on a friendly, informative, and trustworthy shopping experience. We’ve been in business since 2004 which has given us a long time to figure out which products work best so you don’t have to. Whether you’re a seasoned consumer or just beginning to explore the benefits of consuming cannabis, we’re here to guide you to just the right products to enhance your session. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.

