Freecountryweed on July 13th, 2019

When I rolled smoke in the past, and got high, I always felt a bit down the next day. With Jean Guy from 7Acres, that doesn't happen. I don't smoke much, just enough for a nice buzz. I don't overdo it. The next day is even steven, regular day. It is so nice. One caveat: this smoke has a chemical aftertaste so it may not be for everyone. I am willing to make the trade, as it is the only smoke I have found that has no bad after affect.