Jean Guy is a balanced hybrid with a pungent citrusy and woody aroma. Jean Guy has earned a reputation as a top-shelf strain among Canadian cannabis enthusiasts.
This is currently my favorite strain from 7 acres, the moment you crack the seal you immediately take in the citrus aroma, plus some subdued spice terpenes . This is a stain I would use in a social setting , I use a pax to consume as rolling and smoking a joint isn’t my thing anymore. Very relaxed heady feeling , I’ve tried Jean Guy from a different LP, Decent effects but not the appearance and terpene profile of the 7acres. These guys got it right .
Freecountryweed
on July 13th, 2019
When I rolled smoke in the past, and got high, I always felt a bit down the next day. With Jean Guy from 7Acres, that doesn't happen. I don't smoke much, just enough for a nice buzz. I don't overdo it. The next day is even steven, regular day. It is so nice. One caveat: this smoke has a chemical aftertaste so it may not be for everyone. I am willing to make the trade, as it is the only smoke I have found that has no bad after affect.
Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.
