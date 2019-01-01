 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by 7ACRES

About this product

Wappa is an award-winning indica that has remained a popular choice among discerning cannabis consumers. With an exotic fruity aromatic profile and impressive, trichome-rich dense structure, Wappa stands out as a truly unique and exciting strain. Wappa is a visually impressive (indica dominant) strain with a highly pleasing deep fruit aroma.

About this strain

Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.

About this brand

7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar’s genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour. RESPECT THE PLANT