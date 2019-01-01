About this product
Wappa is an award-winning indica that has remained a popular choice among discerning cannabis consumers. With an exotic fruity aromatic profile and impressive, trichome-rich dense structure, Wappa stands out as a truly unique and exciting strain. Wappa is a visually impressive (indica dominant) strain with a highly pleasing deep fruit aroma.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Wappa
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.