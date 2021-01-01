710 Labs Don't Worry Hoodie
by 710 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Don't want to miss out on this small batch of "don't worry be hashy" 710 Labs hoodies. Hoodies run in two styles. A nice thick, loose comfy fit or a super soft slim fit. Slim fit recommendation- Order one size up than you normally would.
About this brand
710 Labs
Based in Colorado, 710 Labs is an extraction company that specializes in butane extractions (BHO). The company took second place at the 2014 Cannabis Cup in the People’s Choice Cup for their Jilly Bean shatter.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.