  5. 710 Labs Don't Worry Hoodie

710 Labs Don't Worry Hoodie

by 710 Labs

710 Labs Apparel Hoodies 710 Labs Don't Worry Hoodie

About this product

Don't want to miss out on this small batch of "don't worry be hashy" 710 Labs hoodies. Hoodies run in two styles. A nice thick, loose comfy fit or a super soft slim fit. Slim fit recommendation- Order one size up than you normally would.

About this brand

Based in Colorado, 710 Labs is an extraction company that specializes in butane extractions (BHO). The company took second place at the 2014 Cannabis Cup in the People’s Choice Cup for their Jilly Bean shatter.

