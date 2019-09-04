Engraveable Powder Coated Grinders
by ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)Skip to Reviews
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
These grinders are powder coated and can be engraved with any text or image of your choice! Our grinders a crafted with a magnetic lid, and also have a removable screen to separate out your crystals for use later! For options on color, sizing, and engraving, head over to 7thfloorvapes.com!
About this brand
ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)
About this strain
Blue Hawaiian
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Blue Hawaiian is known for being quite a looker—its light green to orange buds are covered in rich orange and red hairs and are coated with sparkling trichomes. Bred from Blueberry and Hawaiian Sativa, Blue Hawaiian is fruity and smooth. Flowers appear at about ten weeks and are described as giving a balanced high.