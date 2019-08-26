Our Mission at Elev8 is to offer products that elevate your mind, body, and spirit. Not only do we love the products we sell, we actually make many of the products and have been making vaporizers and glass this since 2004. We believe that by offering quality products at affordable prices paired with the education we can help people Elev8 to a higher state no matter your budget. To do this we believe customer satisfaction, functional design, and top quality products are of the utmost importance. To achieve this we will give 100% of our ability to procure the highest quality parts and build the highest quality products humanly possible! While building the product and company as a whole, we will strive to make a better community in which we live. 15 years and over 250,000 vapes later, our goal remains the same. We now have tens of thousands of satisfied customers (check out our customer testimonials) and we continue to build only high-quality vapes humanly possible! As the years have passed away, we have also grown our skills to bring some very high-end glass to your living room. Elev8 Glass Gallery, the exclusive reseller of the amazing 7th Floor Vapes offers 7 of the world's best vapes made of the highest quality parts. We design our high-quality vapes for ourselves as we feel we are true connoisseurs just like you. Being that you are your hardest critic on yourself, we are sure we can impress you with our herbal vaporizers. When you see and use a 7th Floor vaporizer paired with some Elev8 glass, we are confident that you will be amazed by both the build quality and simple function we incorporate into our little bundles of joy. Our high-quality vapes are designed to be the workhorse appliance you can say, “I can’t believe this vape is still going strong, and it's been 10 years!!” What makes Elev8 Glass Gallery so darn GREAT! The Vapes are designed, built and tested in the USA from domestic and foreign parts. We are very proud of this, and when you get one of our products you will feel the pride and love that went into each one. Quality is what you get and feel when you receive one of our amazing, durable vaporizers or pieces of functional glass. The second you open the shipping box and see our beautiful storage bag your unit comes in, you will be very happy. As you open your bag, your smile will grow even more as you begin to reveal the highest quality vaporizer in the world. Then after 5-10 years goes by and you are still using this machine, that is when you will say “WOW this thing is a HIGH-QUALITY VAPE!”. Design function is the most important thing to consider when developing a product like a vaporizer or rig. You will notice we have designed our vapes to be super user-friendly. We believe in keeping it simple. Beauty should be incorporated into everything. Art brings joy to life that nothing else in this world can give a person. With our Wave Rider Series (WRS) Surfers, we have taken art to a new level never seen in this industry. We incorporate custom glass into every SSV unit and then put amazing art into these high-quality vapes. If you can not afford an Elev8 Premier piece of glass you can still get a foreign artesian piece customized with some glass marbles made here in the USA. Now that is affordable customization! When you want quality look no further than Elev8 Glass Gallery for all your vape and glass needs.