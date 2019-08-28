 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sensi Star

by Acreage Pharms

A thick short Indica, densely covered in crystals with earthy/sweet notes.

Herb_Reviews

Sensi star .. interestingly enough, has a sweet, creamy taste that kind of tastes like.. star anise.. The taste sort of reminds me of a white widow I had but with a much more complex terpene profile and taste. The terpene profile and good reviews which described this strain working wonders for peoples anxiety is what attracted me to trying this one. For me, with this one at 15.29% THC, I found myself reading and studying, locked in my chair, but I felt productive, not useless and yes, definitely less anxious. I think the one which I am reviewing , produced by Acreage Pharms, was of very high quality.

aujus

Always looking for a good product to battle insomnia. This is one of the best. A little goes a long way and lasts for hours. Quality.

ookyspookycooky

A great heavy hitting Indica that will give you the relaxing feels you are looking for. One of the best strains I've tried on the legal market and for a decent price too! Definitely get this strain if you are looking to relax on the couch for the night!

Sensi Star

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

We take no shortcuts on supplying consistent, tested cannabis products without compromise for our medical clients. We hang-dry and hand-trim our cannabis under optimal conditions to maximize customer satisfaction. Our location in the foothills of the Alberta Rocky Mountains provides excellent conditions with low humidity and clean water and fresh air. Our growing facilities are purpose-built to provide the conditions needed for consistent, reliable products. Serving our fellow Canadians effectively is extremely important to our team and we are committed to the continual improvement of our processes and product assortments to best serve this growing market. Contact us today and let us show you the quality service this Pharm grows! 1-888-386-0149 clientcare@acreagepharms.ca