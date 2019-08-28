Herb_Reviews
on August 28th, 2019
Sensi star .. interestingly enough, has a sweet, creamy taste that kind of tastes like.. star anise.. The taste sort of reminds me of a white widow I had but with a much more complex terpene profile and taste. The terpene profile and good reviews which described this strain working wonders for peoples anxiety is what attracted me to trying this one. For me, with this one at 15.29% THC, I found myself reading and studying, locked in my chair, but I felt productive, not useless and yes, definitely less anxious. I think the one which I am reviewing , produced by Acreage Pharms, was of very high quality.