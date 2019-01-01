About this product

Umbrae™ is an Indica dominant strain with a relatively balanced ratio of THC and CBD. An authentic voyage of discovery is not in searching out new sights, but in having new eyes. Balanced medical strains are known to be restorative and relieving. Umbrae™'s common name is Riverview Ride. Notable terpenes in this strain are: Cymene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene.