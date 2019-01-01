 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Umbrae

by AgMedica Bioscience Inc.

Umbrae™ is an Indica dominant strain with a relatively balanced ratio of THC and CBD. An authentic voyage of discovery is not in searching out new sights, but in having new eyes. Balanced medical strains are known to be restorative and relieving. Umbrae™'s common name is Riverview Ride. Notable terpenes in this strain are: Cymene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene.

Ag Medica Bioscience Inc. is a leading company in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, who strives to improve the quality of life for all of their patients, by providing superior, consistent, quality medication.