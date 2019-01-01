 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. No.402 (Blueberry Kush) by Haven St. | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1

No.402 (Blueberry Kush) by Haven St. | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1

by AHLOT

Write a review
AHLOT Cannabis Flower No.402 (Blueberry Kush) by Haven St. | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1

Learn More

About this product

The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves. Haven St. | No. 402 (Blueberry Kush) | Indica | 17.35% THC | 0.04% CBD Blueberry Kush is a high THC and low CBD strain that lives among the 400s within Haven St's neighbourhood. With a sweet berry and earthy floral flavour profile, this indica dominant strain is a prime example of a higher THC content experience to compare and contrast with other strain profiles.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.

About this brand

AHLOT Logo
AHLOT (A Higher Level Of Thought) is a transmodern brand. Taking the best of everything that has come before while embracing the leading edge of today's hyperspeed social change, we are curators at heart. By bringing together the most provocative and evolved aspects of everything from cannabis strains to storage to cultural content, we're helping to host this intertwining party we call our lives. We like to say we offer the most thoughtful choices in the industry. Everything we do is collaborative, often talking to hundreds of customers to refine our products. Your personal contribution is much more than welcome - it's essential. Plain and simple, we're here to inspire the thinker in each of us. Here's to the highest common denominator.