No.402 (Blueberry Kush) by Haven St. | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1
About this product
The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves. Haven St. | No. 402 (Blueberry Kush) | Indica | 17.35% THC | 0.04% CBD Blueberry Kush is a high THC and low CBD strain that lives among the 400s within Haven St's neighbourhood. With a sweet berry and earthy floral flavour profile, this indica dominant strain is a prime example of a higher THC content experience to compare and contrast with other strain profiles.
About this strain
Blueberry Kush
Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.