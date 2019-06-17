The All in 1E is a smokers Swiss army knife! It holds a mini Bic lighter ( not included ), comes with a glass one-hitter, a stainless steel poker, 19 teeth threaded grinder, and a storage chamber for over 2 grams of ground smoke!!
Here at All in 1E we are all about being prepared and ready for whatever the day might bring. So we have developed a new smoking system that incorporates all the tools needed for any way you like to smoke.
This product is Awsome for on the go modern smokers. It has everything you need to smoke on the go. To have an Awsome grinder ceramic pipe and mini box all in one place without having to remember everything when your leaving the house is great. Very durable and will last a long time. And is air tight which is nice for being discrete and respectful of others around you. .
This thing is lit af I just picked up one the other day it’s very discreet I take it everywhere the beach mountain biking it’s definitely built to last and holds enough herb to get me through any outing 🤙
Everyday I use my Allin1E in lieu of the old glass jar. It's really convenient having a few different types of nuggets, my mini lighter, a glass hitter, and the grinder always on hand in one device! This device and my phone and I'm ready to go. Personally, I rarely use the grinder and keep the (top?) chamber as my airtight flower storage. It's perfect because it's smell proof and I'm always on the move with this device. Five stars buddy!