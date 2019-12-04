IsAndrewT
on December 4th, 2019
Looking forward to trying this!
A classic Kush that's earthy and woodsy on the nose, Airplane Mode is made up of compact, light green buds weaved with the occasional vibrant orange hair. Each dried flower is trimmed, sorted, and hang dried for a carefully crafted and hand-selected product.
on August 18th, 2019
Nothing over the top, just exactly what I’d expect— solid thc body and head buzz, could be fun for “adult activities”. Or just chilling. We vaped and the flavour was mild herbaceous throughout. Not too piney or anything in particular. The bud was a little dry in the package I bought today, otherwise all good.
on August 9th, 2019
Not too impressed. Small buds, lots of stem, didn’t taste much kush either. Subpar in comparison to other medreleaf products.