Airplane Mode

by AltaVie

About this product

A classic Kush that's earthy and woodsy on the nose, Airplane Mode is made up of compact, light green buds weaved with the occasional vibrant orange hair. Each dried flower is trimmed, sorted, and hang dried for a carefully crafted and hand-selected product.

5 customer reviews

sorenkkg

Nothing over the top, just exactly what I’d expect— solid thc body and head buzz, could be fun for “adult activities”. Or just chilling. We vaped and the flavour was mild herbaceous throughout. Not too piney or anything in particular. The bud was a little dry in the package I bought today, otherwise all good.

83chemdawg

Not too impressed. Small buds, lots of stem, didn’t taste much kush either. Subpar in comparison to other medreleaf products.

About this brand

The way we think changes with every encounter and experience we have in life. And that shapes how we look at the world. At AltaVie, we want to enhance those moments of discovery, allowing you to see the world through new eyes. Awaken with AltaVie – it’s time to live in the now..