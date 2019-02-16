HoserJ on January 16th, 2019

Ok, 1st review. I felt that this was a great smoke when I went to take the dog for a walk on a chilly night. It was definitely a positive high for me as I talked myself through some issue with work and other stuff and gave me great ideas. The dog got the benefit of a longer walk as I had tunes playing and it worked along with good tempo music. As a burnt it, I'm not the best at some heating the flavour bit I'd say it was piney-citrusy and it acted pretty fast. I liked the buzz and the mood. Great if you want to use your brain for ideas. I've got ADHD so maybe I was on a natural rush but it also helped me sort of anchor to an idea.