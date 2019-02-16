Cabaret is a sativa-dominant strain that offers a sweet and floral aroma with hints of grapefruit. It is made up of loose and sticky buds that are cone shaped, similar to arrowheads. In terms of colour, Cabaret is light green and accented by thick, bright orange hairs.
It's decent weed ..it won't send you over the top with euphoric vibes and lost thoughts but it will give you enough of a high to enjoy some drinks with friends and be socially happy .. plus it breathes easy not a lot of coughing
Cyclopse
on February 12th, 2019
I think some people will really like this and others will hate it.. It was a crazy fun high when it wasn't sending me on a massive panic attack. Maybe people prone to anxiety or such should avoid this one?
But I'm new to using weed and have only tried 4 strains so far, which isn't much to base this comparison on, so your millage may vary.
HoserJ
on January 16th, 2019
Ok, 1st review.
I felt that this was a great smoke when I went to take the dog for a walk on a chilly night. It was definitely a positive high for me as I talked myself through some issue with work and other stuff and gave me great ideas. The dog got the benefit of a longer walk as I had tunes playing and it worked along with good tempo music. As a burnt it, I'm not the best at some heating the flavour bit I'd say it was piney-citrusy and it acted pretty fast. I liked the buzz and the mood. Great if you want to use your brain for ideas. I've got ADHD so maybe I was on a natural rush but it also helped me sort of anchor to an idea.
