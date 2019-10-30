4afe on April 14th, 2019

As a person who usually smokes once a week at most I find using this strain to be the perfect strength for me to enjoy. It was a completely different experience than usual strength weed, very chill and relaxing. It was the equivalent of having a beer for the first time after all your previous alcohol experiences were drinking vodka from the bottle. Perhaps not for veteran smokers or people who want a strong high, but for casual users like me that want a more clear headed light to medium buzz this is great. I also didn't notice any significant "weed hangover" the next day after using it.