FRANKINB3RRY
on October 30th, 2019
This is perfect for a functional high (socializing, chores, or gaming with your friends). Very well balanced, and enjoyable to vape/smoke.
Campfire is a mild THC, high-CBD strain with rich, floral notes. Physically, expect somewhat dense, light green buds with hues of yellow and lots of orange hairs.
on August 1st, 2019
Amazingly functional high , with lots of energy and free from anxiety. Do yoga often aften since it doesnt give a body high , one of my favorite strains. Every strain I have bought from altavie was top notch!! Thank you!
on April 14th, 2019
As a person who usually smokes once a week at most I find using this strain to be the perfect strength for me to enjoy. It was a completely different experience than usual strength weed, very chill and relaxing. It was the equivalent of having a beer for the first time after all your previous alcohol experiences were drinking vodka from the bottle. Perhaps not for veteran smokers or people who want a strong high, but for casual users like me that want a more clear headed light to medium buzz this is great. I also didn't notice any significant "weed hangover" the next day after using it.