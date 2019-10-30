 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Campfire

by AltaVie

Campfire is a mild THC, high-CBD strain with rich, floral notes. Physically, expect somewhat dense, light green buds with hues of yellow and lots of orange hairs.

FRANKINB3RRY

This is perfect for a functional high (socializing, chores, or gaming with your friends). Very well balanced, and enjoyable to vape/smoke.

Mattfitz420

Amazingly functional high , with lots of energy and free from anxiety. Do yoga often aften since it doesnt give a body high , one of my favorite strains. Every strain I have bought from altavie was top notch!! Thank you!

4afe

As a person who usually smokes once a week at most I find using this strain to be the perfect strength for me to enjoy. It was a completely different experience than usual strength weed, very chill and relaxing. It was the equivalent of having a beer for the first time after all your previous alcohol experiences were drinking vodka from the bottle. Perhaps not for veteran smokers or people who want a strong high, but for casual users like me that want a more clear headed light to medium buzz this is great. I also didn't notice any significant "weed hangover" the next day after using it.

The way we think changes with every encounter and experience we have in life. And that shapes how we look at the world. At AltaVie, we want to enhance those moments of discovery, allowing you to see the world through new eyes. Awaken with AltaVie – it’s time to live in the now..