QwiteWhite on September 30th, 2019

Perfect for those with sensitivity to THC. Chose this over AltaVie's Campfire as we found the Campfire was a bit too low in THC/CBD. My SO and I were notably affected by this batch at ~8.5% THC/CBD. Sativa like effects for both of us where we were happy, laughing and energized. She worked 12+ hours that day, and quickly forgot about her soreness. We talked and had a great night. We shared a small (.3g) joint for the evening. I couldn't note any real flavour aside from slight earthyness, she tasted mint/grapefruit. Smaller buds, but they ground up nicely and burned evenly and slowly. Definitely OK for low tolerance users and experienced ones too (me). I'm impressed with this, I'm sure its our new 'shared' goto.