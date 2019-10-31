elitalov on May 14th, 2019

Absolutely love this strain. I have anxiety, ADHD and persistent depressive disorder. I like to use marijuanna medically. This one if I use too much gives me a bit too much of a head high. But the right amount I don't feel very high at all I just feel my body relax and be peaceful. Makes me very productive and aware when I use the right amount. I recently made edibles with it about 3g for a 12 cookie recipe. Two cookies made me very giggly, a bit red eyed and very chill. Could do tasks if I really wanted to but I just wanted to have a good time and be carefree. One cookie or half of a cookie made me very calm and productive, helps a lot with my ADHD. I would recommend this as a day time strain or for anxiety/depression/adhd. For bed time it's not the greatest but does help a tiny bit.