Ambition Defined was established in 2017. We are a small company based out of Oxnard, CA. In the beginning we had an idea for a simple jar called the The Kief Collector and what it could do for the cannabis industry. So we began doing our research to create the best quality jar we could. During the process we began to have more ideas on what we could make and do. Which brought us to an ever evolving line of smoking products and accessories as well as working with charities to help our community. With a thirst for more and, being ambitious we decided that we want to share our passion with the world. So we are in the search to create a lifestyle brand for people that work hard and have passion to pursue their dreams. Let’s take you on the adventures in life, while making lemonade out of lemons.