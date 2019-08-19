The Kief Collector- Classic Edition
The Kief Collector is a unique double-sided kief collecting jar made with thick borosilicate glass, aluminum-plastic lids, and an adjustable screen. The jar can hold up to 14 grams of Cannabis. The best way to get the maximum results is by using daily. Results vary from person to person and strain to strain.
Ambition Defined was established in 2017. We are a small company based out of Oxnard, CA. In the beginning we had an idea for a simple jar called the The Kief Collector and what it could do for the cannabis industry. So we began doing our research to create the best quality jar we could. During the process we began to have more ideas on what we could make and do. Which brought us to an ever evolving line of smoking products and accessories as well as working with charities to help our community. With a thirst for more and, being ambitious we decided that we want to share our passion with the world. So we are in the search to create a lifestyle brand for people that work hard and have passion to pursue their dreams. Let’s take you on the adventures in life, while making lemonade out of lemons.
L........e
Mon Aug 19 2019
I’m in love with my Kief Collector! The case for it is so cute! You can tell they put effort into it! The Keif Colletor also keeps my Sativa nice and fresh while catching all the kief in the bottom tray. I keeps the smell very well so I can stay discreet. I’ve been telling all my friends about it!
E........5
Wed Aug 14 2019
2 months ago I bought my kief collector and I could see it piling up every since I got it! almost got like 3 grams right now
b........1
Wed Aug 14 2019
Such a dope product. It keeps my flower fresh, smell prof and I’m already getting kief!