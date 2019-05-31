NathanDonovan
on May 31st, 2019
Just got this product today I am very happy with the product it's great. I had another strain by Jean Guy and it was a great price and a very good product for your money.thanks
Aphria’s BIENVILLE dried cannabis is a THC, sativa-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for beta-caryophyllene. Beta-caryophyllene is known its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic properties. As a sativa-dominant strain, Bienville is known for its daytime use for those that want to remain alert.(1) (1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364
