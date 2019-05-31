 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Aphria

Aphria’s BIENVILLE dried cannabis is a THC, sativa-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for beta-caryophyllene. Beta-caryophyllene is known its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic properties. As a sativa-dominant strain, Bienville is known for its daytime use for those that want to remain alert.(1) (1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364

NathanDonovan

Just got this product today I am very happy with the product it's great. I had another strain by Jean Guy and it was a great price and a very good product for your money.thanks

Aphria is a Health Canada Licensed Producer of medical cannabis products. Our quality medical cannabis is 100% greenhouse grown. We are truly 'powered by sunlight', allowing for the most natural growing conditions available to produce safe medical cannabis products. We understand that every patient's situation is unique, which is why we provide a personalized level of care to suit the individual needs of each patient. Our patient care does not stop with the initial consultation. Our team is committed to providing guidance and continued support throughout the entire patient experience. Call us today for a free consultation: 1-844-427-4742 We have a Good Thing Growing