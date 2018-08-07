 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Louise (Blueberry)

by Aphria

Aphria’s LOUISE dried cannabis is a THC, hybrid strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for beta-caryophyllene and myrcene. Beta-caryophyllene is known for its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic properties. Myrcene profiles are known to act as a sleep aid, muscle relaxant, and analgesic. (1) (1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364

1 customer review

whiteshrtgrl

Holy Couch Lock Batman! I took this while I was sitting by the fire while I was camping this weekend. After about 15 minutes I could no longer move my arms or legs - and actually had a complete panic attack. It felt like someone was sitting on me and I couldn't move. After about a half hour I smoked some CBD to try to mellow things out. The taste is awesome - nice and fruity, but I wouldn't take it in that kind of situation again - unless of course - I want to feel like someone is sitting on me.

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.

Aphria is a Health Canada Licensed Producer of medical cannabis products. Our quality medical cannabis is 100% greenhouse grown. We are truly 'powered by sunlight', allowing for the most natural growing conditions available to produce safe medical cannabis products. We understand that every patient's situation is unique, which is why we provide a personalized level of care to suit the individual needs of each patient. Our patient care does not stop with the initial consultation. Our team is committed to providing guidance and continued support throughout the entire patient experience. Call us today for a free consultation: 1-844-427-4742 We have a Good Thing Growing