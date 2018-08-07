whiteshrtgrl
on August 7th, 2018
Holy Couch Lock Batman! I took this while I was sitting by the fire while I was camping this weekend. After about 15 minutes I could no longer move my arms or legs - and actually had a complete panic attack. It felt like someone was sitting on me and I couldn't move. After about a half hour I smoked some CBD to try to mellow things out. The taste is awesome - nice and fruity, but I wouldn't take it in that kind of situation again - unless of course - I want to feel like someone is sitting on me.