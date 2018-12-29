bigfreddy on December 29th, 2018

I like cannabis drops because they don't involve smoking (I do not vape either). I've done a bit of "testing" to determine onset and effects, with various amounts. They don't provide any measurements on the eye dropper so I use a dropper from a Tilray bottle to get a more accurate measurement. I put the drops under my tongue. My results: Onset - On an empty stomach, it takes about 2 hours to feel the full effect of this oil, regardless of amount. On a full stomach it takes about 2.5 or more. It is very gradual and I find myself looking at the clock as soon as I notice the buzz taking over (just for my own check). Dosage - I weigh about 190 lbs. Mild buzz = I took 0.12 ml every 2 hours (three doses beginning at 3:30 pm initially on an empty stomach) and was mildly buzzed all evening until 1:30 am. I spent the evening with family and friends and conversed without issues and fully cognizant all night. Just a nice relaxing evening. Medium buzz = I took one dose at 0.35 ml (3:30 pm on an empty stomach) and was nicely buzzed until I went to bed at 10:00 pm. Mild couch lock but I could practice my guitar playing still fully aware and quite relaxed. Music and creativity was nicely enhanced as it always is on weed. I find you are not deceived into thinking you are "more" creative" as with street weed. Again I find it a mild head stone, not blitzed. Strong buzz = I took 0.50 (3:30 pm on an empty stomach) and was "couch locked" all evening. I also felt some heart palpitations at one point which were harmless but a good gauge that the amount was too much for enjoyment. These drops do cause the munchies and I have made a mental note to refrain in the future, as it caused heavy acid reflux problems when I went to bed. There is no paranoia, no anxiety (although the palpitations mentioned above). You know you are buzzed mentally and physically but it is not all like the street weed I used to smoke. The suppression of the THC by the CBD portion really does work and while it may not be everyone's cup of tea, I find it is exactly how I want to feel when buzzed. The 1:1 really does suppress the usual head stone and to be honest I love the effect. I am relaxed, creative and can actually perform work (paperwork etc) quite well when mildly stoned. I do not drink alcohol so I cannot comment on the effect of mixing the two. The buzz in most cases last a very long time, compared to smoking. I have seen a medium dose last 5+ hours at a consistent level after it kicks in. I would not recommend driving regardless of dose as I don't take those types of risks (and never have). In all dosage levels, I get a good night's sleep. I do wake up sometimes a little cloudy but one cup of coffee and I am fully awake with no residual effect. You need 6+ hours sleep though on the higher doses otherwise you will feel burned out the next day and will require a power nap. So I recommend doing it at a time where you can get to bed at a reasonable time.