 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Aurora 1:1 Sativa Drops

Aurora 1:1 Sativa Drops

by Aurora

Skip to Reviews
4.02
Aurora Concentrates Ingestible Aurora 1:1 Sativa Drops

Learn More

About this product

Aurora's ingestible Drops are a blend of MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil and expertly extracted cannabinoids from our state-of-the-art CO₂ extraction process. This product is a fragrant, amber-coloured ingestible oil.

2 customer reviews

4.02

write a review

bigfreddy

I like cannabis drops because they don't involve smoking (I do not vape either). I've done a bit of "testing" to determine onset and effects, with various amounts. They don't provide any measurements on the eye dropper so I use a dropper from a Tilray bottle to get a more accurate measurement. I put the drops under my tongue. My results: Onset - On an empty stomach, it takes about 2 hours to feel the full effect of this oil, regardless of amount. On a full stomach it takes about 2.5 or more. It is very gradual and I find myself looking at the clock as soon as I notice the buzz taking over (just for my own check). Dosage - I weigh about 190 lbs. Mild buzz = I took 0.12 ml every 2 hours (three doses beginning at 3:30 pm initially on an empty stomach) and was mildly buzzed all evening until 1:30 am. I spent the evening with family and friends and conversed without issues and fully cognizant all night. Just a nice relaxing evening. Medium buzz = I took one dose at 0.35 ml (3:30 pm on an empty stomach) and was nicely buzzed until I went to bed at 10:00 pm. Mild couch lock but I could practice my guitar playing still fully aware and quite relaxed. Music and creativity was nicely enhanced as it always is on weed. I find you are not deceived into thinking you are "more" creative" as with street weed. Again I find it a mild head stone, not blitzed. Strong buzz = I took 0.50 (3:30 pm on an empty stomach) and was "couch locked" all evening. I also felt some heart palpitations at one point which were harmless but a good gauge that the amount was too much for enjoyment. These drops do cause the munchies and I have made a mental note to refrain in the future, as it caused heavy acid reflux problems when I went to bed. There is no paranoia, no anxiety (although the palpitations mentioned above). You know you are buzzed mentally and physically but it is not all like the street weed I used to smoke. The suppression of the THC by the CBD portion really does work and while it may not be everyone's cup of tea, I find it is exactly how I want to feel when buzzed. The 1:1 really does suppress the usual head stone and to be honest I love the effect. I am relaxed, creative and can actually perform work (paperwork etc) quite well when mildly stoned. I do not drink alcohol so I cannot comment on the effect of mixing the two. The buzz in most cases last a very long time, compared to smoking. I have seen a medium dose last 5+ hours at a consistent level after it kicks in. I would not recommend driving regardless of dose as I don't take those types of risks (and never have). In all dosage levels, I get a good night's sleep. I do wake up sometimes a little cloudy but one cup of coffee and I am fully awake with no residual effect. You need 6+ hours sleep though on the higher doses otherwise you will feel burned out the next day and will require a power nap. So I recommend doing it at a time where you can get to bed at a reasonable time.

PhilGibbons

I purchased this from the OCS and it arrived within two days. I have also purchased oils that have a higher THC level/ratio to CDB (28g: 0.7). I am new to all of this since legalization. To be sure, I am going "low and slow" with dosages. For this balanced strain....I am taking just 0.2 ml sublingually (from the precise measure/dropper that came in one of the packages I purchased) and I have been feeling its effects for for about 30 minutes. It is a pleasant all-over relaxed feeling, something akin to "well-being". I quite like it. I will wait at least another hour before dosing again and see how things go. I do not want to feel too "spacey" or "out of it/high" as I have my Sunday to get through, lol. I am now retired (I did so quite young, at 54) and I am looking forward to a lovely relaxed retirement enjoying all that is new to experience. Cheers!

About this brand

Aurora Logo
Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.