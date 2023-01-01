Browse by category
Concentrates, also called oils or extracts, is an umbrella term for a beloved form of cannabis that offers an experience you can't get from flower alone. A concentrate, oil, or extract is any product made when cannabis flower is processed down into cannabis oil, removing all parts of the plant except essential oils and cannabinoids. You'll find these oils in many form factors. Something you already enjoy may in fact be a cannabis extract. Some examples include tinctures, capsules, vaporizers, hash, and a whole range of dabbable oils like THC wax, CBD wax, shatter, rosin, or isolates. Oil enthusiasts report enjoying a smokeless option — you vaporize or ingest oils, rather than smoke them.
A dab is a concentrated cannabis dose made by extracting THC and other cannabinoids using a solvent like butane or carbon dioxide, resulting in sticky oils. Depending on their consistency, these marijuana concentrates are also commonly referred to as wax, shatter, budder, and butane hash oil (BHO). Weed wax and other dabs are typically heated on a hot surface, like a dab nail, and then inhaled through a dab rig. Dabbing weed has been around for at least a decade, but newer, more advanced extraction methods and dab tools have led to a flood of cannabis concentrates that are boosting dabbing's popularity.
