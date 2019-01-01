 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Aurora CBD Caps

Aurora's ingestible caps are hard shelled capsules precisely filled with our THC or CBD oil in a MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) base. Aurora’s cannabis oil is created by carefully extracting the cannabinoids as well as the terpenes from some of our premium strains using our state-of-the-art CO₂ extraction process. The concentrated extract is then diluted to the optimal concentration in non-allergenic MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil by our in-house team of product experts. The final product is a fragrant, amber-coloured ingestible oil.

About this brand

Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.