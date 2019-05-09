Mooooon on May 9th, 2019

Temple is relaxing and mainly non-intoxicating. I roll smaller spliffs of this strain (5-7 hits) to aid in diminishing my naturally high mental and physical energy, mainly at night 2-3 hours before bed. When I get a migraine that still hurts even after I take pain killers, I roll something thats 4/5ths Temple and 1/5th THC from another strain to alleviate the pain, since I get so messed up from migraines that the THC high that I find bothersome doesnt get to register because my mind and nervous system is already busy with other things. I've bought this twice, and tried other methods of CBD. I prefer Temple by Aurora possibly because it is a hybrid, and it is whole flower. Another high CBD strain that was sativa left me feeling oddly energetic and still experiencing light couch-lock, and those feelings paired together was just uncomfortable and slightly anxiety producing. I tried CBD isolates and it didn't create the same effects as this whole flower. Highly recommended.