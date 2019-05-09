 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Temple

Temple

by Aurora

Skip to Reviews
4.68
Aurora Cannabis Flower Temple

Learn More

About this product

A high CBD, low-THC, hybrid stain with an earthy, pine aroma with undertones of crushed grape. Aurora’s Temple is made up of smaller, dark green buds with hints of purple and navy, accented by orange pistil hairs.

8 customer reviews

Show all
4.68

write a review

Mooooon

Temple is relaxing and mainly non-intoxicating. I roll smaller spliffs of this strain (5-7 hits) to aid in diminishing my naturally high mental and physical energy, mainly at night 2-3 hours before bed. When I get a migraine that still hurts even after I take pain killers, I roll something thats 4/5ths Temple and 1/5th THC from another strain to alleviate the pain, since I get so messed up from migraines that the THC high that I find bothersome doesnt get to register because my mind and nervous system is already busy with other things. I've bought this twice, and tried other methods of CBD. I prefer Temple by Aurora possibly because it is a hybrid, and it is whole flower. Another high CBD strain that was sativa left me feeling oddly energetic and still experiencing light couch-lock, and those feelings paired together was just uncomfortable and slightly anxiety producing. I tried CBD isolates and it didn't create the same effects as this whole flower. Highly recommended.

RyanTrixabelle

Ever since first trying Temple several months ago, I've used it on a regular basis, very often blending it with other strains. It seems to have the highest CBD-THC ratio of any strain available right now, so if you're interested primarily in the effects of CBD, Temple is the strain to get. I use it mainly for anxiety, physical relaxation, and as a sleep aid. I would note that even though it typically has a very low THC level, I do feel a very mild high, so it would be incorrect to call it absolutely "non-psychoactive." In any case, I would highly recommend Temple to anybody looking for a good CBD strain.

Emmy5

I'm a non smoker who suffers from anxiety. I do feel a high with this strain which gets the most intense about 8 minutes after smoking a joint but it's relaxes (unlike the bad highs I've had with the regular THC strains). I am, however, going to try something with a higher THC (approx 6%) after this. This definitely makes me less motivated to do things during the day so I use it to help me sleep or when anxiety is unbearable. Looking forward to trying something else but am happy to be able to enjoy this product with little negative effects.

About this brand

Aurora Logo
Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.