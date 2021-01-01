 Loading…

OG Bear Blend Herbal Ceremonial Blend

by Bear Blend

$14.95MSRP

About this product

Ceremonial blends are used as a tea, a smoke, a vape or an incense. Herbs have been used to relax and reconnect for 100s of years. Enjoy alone or blended with other herbs. Bear Blend is made from the finest herbs; 100% USDA certified certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. The blends are hand-crafted in a USDA certified organic facility in Southern Oregon. 100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients Red Raspberry, Mullein, Lavender, Mugwort, Rose Petals, Damiana, Catnip, Calendula, Lobelia and Fair Trade Vanilla Bean.

Bear Blend™ is a premier line of certified organic additive free herbal ceremonial blends and Liquid Herbz™. The herbal blends can be enjoyed in a tea, a pipe, vaporizer or rolling paper and can also be blended with other herbs and tobacco. The certified organic vegetable based Liquid Herbz are compatible with all the top e-cigs and vape pens and can be ingested sub-lingually. RYO (roll your own). Vape it as a flower or concentrate. Put it in your pipe. Enjoy it as a tea, hot or cold.

