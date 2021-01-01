OG Bear Blend Herbal Ceremonial Blend
$14.95MSRP
About this product
Ceremonial blends are used as a tea, a smoke, a vape or an incense. Herbs have been used to relax and reconnect for 100s of years. Enjoy alone or blended with other herbs. Bear Blend is made from the finest herbs; 100% USDA certified certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. The blends are hand-crafted in a USDA certified organic facility in Southern Oregon. 100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients Red Raspberry, Mullein, Lavender, Mugwort, Rose Petals, Damiana, Catnip, Calendula, Lobelia and Fair Trade Vanilla Bean.
About this brand
Bear Blend
