KURALL Topical Pain Rub
by BlòmWrite a review
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Kurall pain rub is a powerful blend of CBD, exotic kinds of butter and menthol extract that cool when applied to the skin providing pain relief lasting hours. Great for bad backs, sore muscles, arthritis & joint pain relieving inflammation & swelling. All organic ingredients with no dyes or perfumes this topical rub is non-greasy and absorbs right into the skin with powerful analgesic effects that go to work immediately. 1000 mg 92% CBD Concentrate Aloe Vera Butter Mango Butter Menthol Extracts not for use on open wounds
About this brand
Blòm
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.