 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. KURALL Topical Pain Rub

KURALL Topical Pain Rub

by Blòm

Write a review
Blòm Topicals Balms KURALL Topical Pain Rub

$50.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Kurall pain rub is a powerful blend of CBD, exotic kinds of butter and menthol extract that cool when applied to the skin providing pain relief lasting hours. Great for bad backs, sore muscles, arthritis & joint pain relieving inflammation & swelling. All organic ingredients with no dyes or perfumes this topical rub is non-greasy and absorbs right into the skin with powerful analgesic effects that go to work immediately. 1000 mg 92% CBD Concentrate Aloe Vera Butter Mango Butter Menthol Extracts not for use on open wounds

About this brand

Blòm Logo
Welcome to Blòm (Bloom). We are an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale distributor serving the public and medical practitioners since 2011. Using an all-natural alcohol extraction process our products are made from 92% pure CBD exclusively extracted from flower grown organically by 42 Degrees Farms with no pesticides and all-natural fertilizers. 100% Organic, federally legal in all states with less than .3% THC, medical-grade CBD concentrates, tinctures, and topicals with no preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients of any kind.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review