Cold Creek Kush

This premium whole flower, dried cannabis is bred by T.H. Seeds, and has a balanced sour-piney aroma and fresh taste. It is a THC dominant, Indica hybrid with a Pinene dominant terpene profile.

Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

The Canadian Wellness Brand. The seed of our company was planted from the innate desire to share nature with as many people as possible. We are dedicated to providing premium cannabis, education, support and outstanding customer care. Blissco offers products that empower you in all walks of life: Go, Create, Ease and Connect. Whole Flower. Whole You.