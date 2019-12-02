 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Handcrafted White Russian

Handcrafted White Russian

by BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc.

About this product

Heavily frosted buds that cure to a pale green with orange pistils. The terpene profile is a blend of myrcene, limonene, menthol, borneol and isoborneol. MSRP is $11.25-$12.25 per gram.

Kellyann53

I'm a India Pig. The higher the THC the better. I bought this Strain at 13.57% THC and kick my butt. There is a unique flavor which I believe is from the Terpene's from Bornoel and Isobornoel, which is a first for me on this terpene. A very good Chill strain.

About this strain

White Russian

White Russian

Originally created by Dutch breeders Serious Seeds, White Russian is a cross of two legendary strains, White Widow and AK-47. An indica-dominant hybrid, it won the High Times Cannabis Cup "Best Overall" in 1996 and was for a time considered the strongest strain in the world. White Russian is an extremely fragrant plant, smelling of sweet fruit and skunk even in its vegetative cycle. With a flavor that is smooth and spicy with undertones of skunk and earth, White Russian’s high is quite cerebral, but can lead to couchlock when over-indulged.

