Potency (Full Spectrum) - Top 11 Cannabinoids | 3-5 Day Turnaround

by Botanica Testing Inc.

$100.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Full Spectrum - 11 Cannabinoids: (THC-A, THC-V, Δ-8-THC, Δ-9-THC, CBD, CBD-A, CBDV. CBN, CBG, CBG-A, CBC)

About this brand

Botanica Testing Inc. Logo
3rd Party Testing Lab, GLP Certified, 40+ Years of Natural Products, Pharmaceutical and Cannabis Testing. Florida's #1 CBD Testing Location. Located In Gainesville, Fl. https://botanicatesting.com/

