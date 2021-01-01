 Loading…

  5. Terpenes (Full) - Strain Identification (30+ Terpenes) | GCMS

Terpenes (Full) - Strain Identification (30+ Terpenes) | GCMS

by Botanica Testing Inc.

$145.00MSRP

About this product

Full Terpenes Profile: (Qualitative) Profile of your strain, percentages based off of volatile content of sample. 30+ Terpenes Possible

About this brand

Botanica Testing Inc. Logo
3rd Party Testing Lab, GLP Certified, 40+ Years of Natural Products, Pharmaceutical and Cannabis Testing. Florida's #1 CBD Testing Location. Located In Gainesville, Fl. https://botanicatesting.com/

