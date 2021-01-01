Potency (Top 10) - Top 10 Cannabinoids | 3-5 Day Turnaround
by Botanica Testing Inc.Write a review
$90.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Standard 10 Cannabinoids: (No THC-V) (THC-A, Δ-8-THC, Δ-9-THC, CBD, CBD-A, CBD-V. CBN, CBG, CBG-A, CBC) | 3-5 Day Turnaround
About this brand
Botanica Testing Inc.
3rd Party Testing Lab, GLP Certified, 40+ Years of Natural Products, Pharmaceutical and Cannabis Testing. Florida's #1 CBD Testing Location. Located In Gainesville, Fl. https://botanicatesting.com/
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.