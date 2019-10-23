 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Faro Marble Pipe

by BRNT Designs

Maximized function meets minimized design. Faro is proof that good things do come in small packages. Your new pipe is designed with an easy to clean channel to encourage daily use. Cleaning tools included. Made of concrete. Dimensions Width: 0.75in Height: 4.25in

BRNT Designs is a new and original brand run by young and forward-thinking individuals from artistic and technical backgrounds. The Canadian team (founded in Edmonton, Alberta) is breaking new ground in design and material composition, and urges you to join in to help make their unique vision a reality.