ECNALUBMA
on May 8th, 2019
3 Stars... Smells amazing and like strawberry rhubarb pie. with neo kush under tones. "neo kush" ---the typical generic smell wafting from boutique dispensaries now a days, that smells nothing like the dank biker kush OG of old... think the 90's pot revolution in smell and variety.. i.e out with skunk and hay smells (Northern Lights) in with Kushy sweet conifers with peppery, earthy hints. Smooth and sweet tasting with a nice flowery smell vaped, or burnt. Very relaxing as an evening dessert; you will sleep like you have never slept before. only real subjective con to the strain was some dizziness and vertigo. it also cause mild tachycardia...heart rate increases of 25 plus beats per minute plus. All in all I love it...