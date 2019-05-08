 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rhubarb Kush

Rhubarb Kush

by Broken Coast Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
4.02
Broken Coast Cannabis Cannabis Flower Rhubarb Kush
Broken Coast Cannabis Cannabis Flower Rhubarb Kush

About this product

Rhubarb Kush by Broken Coast Cannabis

2 customer reviews

4.02

write a review

ECNALUBMA

3 Stars... Smells amazing and like strawberry rhubarb pie. with neo kush under tones. "neo kush" ---the typical generic smell wafting from boutique dispensaries now a days, that smells nothing like the dank biker kush OG of old... think the 90's pot revolution in smell and variety.. i.e out with skunk and hay smells (Northern Lights) in with Kushy sweet conifers with peppery, earthy hints. Smooth and sweet tasting with a nice flowery smell vaped, or burnt. Very relaxing as an evening dessert; you will sleep like you have never slept before. only real subjective con to the strain was some dizziness and vertigo. it also cause mild tachycardia...heart rate increases of 25 plus beats per minute plus. All in all I love it...

Harley1221

Just sampling from broken coast, will be ordering again.. amazing strain

About this brand

Broken Coast Cannabis Logo
Broken Coast is a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis located on Vancouver Island. We have deep roots in British Columbia, and we’re proud to contribute to the reputation our province has earned for producing outstanding cannabis. Our plants are grown in small batches in single-strain rooms, and we tailor our production schedule to ensure we have a constant supply of fresh product in stock. We’re constantly striving to improve our products, and we adhere to strict procedural and environmental protocols in order to maximize purity, quality, and customer satisfaction. Before being made available online, every batch we produce is independently tested for harmful levels of mold, bacteria, heavy metals, pesticides, and foreign materials. As mandated by Health Canada, our products are available exclusively through our online store, and are shipped via parcel post to Canadian addresses only. We strive to maintain a consistent variety of strains to ensure our customers can access medicine appropriate to their condition.