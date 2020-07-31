 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Bud Pod™

Bud Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

“The Next Generation in Sample Pods” Seals airtight to prolong freshness Specially designed ‘Bud Post’ allows you to ‘Float that Choice Bud’ inside the Pod avoiding damage to the trichomes. In addition, it places the bud in the perfect position in the container for magnified viewing. Aroma Hole Area allows for a large movement of air exchange inside the container to obtain the strains full aroma. Aroma Plug seals the holes at the top of the container snugly to help maintain freshness. Bud Pods are designed for ‘Tether Ready’ use. Order the optional tether’s now…or later. To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance, we offer Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance. A card Holder is built-in to the Bud Pod’s design. Place description cards back-to-back at the top of the container, allowing your budtenders to have their own ‘cheat sheet’!

About this brand

CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

7 customer reviews

Fri Jul 31 2020
C........m
This is a great display!
Thu Jul 09 2020
F........0
Use them at my local dispensary, it’s great to analice cannabis strains
Wed Jul 08 2020
P........n
The lens are great