About this product

The Canna-Detri Pod™ design merges the many features of our Canna-Pod™ with those of our Bud-Detri™ dish to create a versatile Pod suitable for numerous applications. Features: Inter-Fitting Lid and Body. Create an air-tight seal on the container that will keep your flower samples fresher, longer. Aroma Area. The aroma area of the container is very large for greater air exchange to fully appreciate the strains terpene signature. Aroma Plug. The plug is used to seal the aroma area to maintain freshness. Plug comes in a standard style aroma plug and is also available as a pivoting aroma plug (optional). Choose the pivoting option to ensure your plug stays secured to the pod. Plugs are available in both black & clear. The black plug uses a black pivot screw & the clear plug uses a white pivot screw. Magnifying Lens. Used for microscopic viewing of trichomes, etc. Seals. To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance, we offer Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance. Deep Capacity Pod. Container holds up to 1/2 ounce of buds for sample display; Inner detri dish holds 1/8 ounce of buds. Tether Tab (optional). Choose the ‘Tether Tab’ option to be added to your Canna-Detri Pod™, this external tab allows the use of our ‘Eyelet’ Tether (sold separately) to mechanically screw fasten the Tether to your Canna-Detri Pod™. The Canna-Detri Pod™ has standard inner & outer base-bottoms that are black or white, and we also offer a range of base color options. Colored Options Allow You To: Color code different strains. Color code pricing. Pod Dimensions: 3½” diameter x 2” height. Detri Dish Dimensions: 2½” diameter x ⅞” height.