Sailors beware, the Dopezilla Kraken Rig has been spotted. The Kraken is probably the most widely known of all the mythical creatures used for naming the designs in Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection. For those of you who don't know, the Kraken is a legendary octopus-like sea monster of gigantic size that was known to terrorize sailors off the coast of Norway & Greenland. The Dopezilla Kraken Rig is practically harmless, however, it will drown your vapor through water to provide smooth, flavorful dabs every use! This unique scientific glass oil rig features a sturdy beaker-like body, highlighted by a stunning matrix percolator that dwells within the base below the water. The matrix perc is shaped like a drum and uses angled slits in the glass to ensure maximum water filtration as you inhale. The Dopezilla Kraken Dab Rig measures 8” inches tall and is handcrafted from 5mm thick borosilicate glass. The bent neck mouthpiece works to keep your face away from the included 14mm quartz banger while loading your concentrates and doubles as a splash-guard to prevent unwanted water from reaching your mouth. The Kraken Rig is completely travel-ready with no removable parts, which includes the fixed downstem and flushmount 14mm female joint that sits inside the body of the glass for added stability. The Kraken is available in your choice of colored glass accents on the mouthpiece and flared base, complete with a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the main chamber and color matching Kraken decal just above. Get your tentacles on this one-of-a-kind monstrous rig before they’re gone! Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Dopezilla 8” Kraken Dab Rig Premium Borosilicate Glass Colored Glass Accents Natural Splashguard Clear Beaker Body Matrix Percolator 8” inches Tall Unique Shape Stemless Design 5mm Thick Glass 14mm Female Joint 14mm Quartz Banger Fixed Flushmount Joint Compact & Travel-Friendly Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
