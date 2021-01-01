 Loading…

Empire Glassworks Penis Hand Pipe

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

At approximately 4" inches in length, this Empire Glassworks hand pipe is quite the package. Certainly not the most appealing piece but definitely a conversation starter, the Empire Glassworks Penis Hand Pipe is extremely detailed and features handmade worked glass accents with throbbing veins & all. This novelty glass pipe even has a flat surface on the front so it will stand up fully erect when not in use! A large spoon-style bowl sack provides you with hearty packs of your dry herb and a left side air carb gives you complete mastery over each load. If your in search of the money shot gag gift for your favorite stoner or bachelorette, the Empire Glassworks Penis Hand Pipe is sure to satisfy. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Penis Hand Pipe Nice & Thick Borosilicate Glass Custom Blended Colors Flat Base Stands Erect Left Side Air Carb 4" inches Tall Deep Bowl Worked Glass Throbbing Veins Penis Themed Design Portable & Travel-Friendly Great Gag Gift for Stoners Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Art Piece* American Made Glass [Placentia, California]

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70's through today's libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of "Kush Clothing" found within our "Lifted Lifestyle" collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

