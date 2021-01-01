Empire Glassworks Penis Hand Pipe
At approximately 4” inches in length, this Empire Glassworks hand pipe is quite the package. Certainly not the most appealing piece but definitely a conversation starter, the Empire Glassworks Penis Hand Pipe is extremely detailed and features handmade worked glass accents with throbbing veins & all. This novelty glass pipe even has a flat surface on the front so it will stand up fully erect when not in use! A large spoon-style bowl sack provides you with hearty packs of your dry herb and a left side air carb gives you complete mastery over each load. If your in search of the money shot gag gift for your favorite stoner or bachelorette, the Empire Glassworks Penis Hand Pipe is sure to satisfy. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Penis Hand Pipe Nice & Thick Borosilicate Glass Custom Blended Colors Flat Base Stands Erect Left Side Air Carb 4” inches Tall Deep Bowl Worked Glass Throbbing Veins Penis Themed Design Portable & Travel-Friendly Great Gag Gift for Stoners Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Art Piece* American Made Glass [Placentia, California]
