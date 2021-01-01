Empire Glassworks "Space Cruiser" Bowl Piece
The "Space Cruiser" Dry Herb Bowl Piece from Empire Glassworks is here to guide you higher than the stars. This bowl has the same design as the Empire Glassworks "Rocket" Hand Pipe, just scaled down as an accessory for your 14.5mm water pipe of choice. Featuring fully worked glass and hand mixed borosilicate colors, this 14mm ground joint rocket ship bowl will fit most of your glass collection with ease. Blast off to unforeseen heights today with your very own Space Cruiser Bowl Piece! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Space Cruiser Bowl Hand Mixed Borosilicate Glass Colors Male Joint Fits Female Joints Worked Rocket Ship Details 14mm Joint Size Single Hole Deep Bowl Thick Glass Ground Glass Joint Individually Handmade* Limited Quantity & Availability Replacement Water Pipe Bowl Piece Proudly Made in the USA [Placentia, CA]
