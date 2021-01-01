 Loading…

Empire Glassworks Sunflower Bowl Piece

About this product

Highlight your favorite water pipe or glass bong with this gorgeously handcrafted Sunflower Bowl Piece from Empire Glassworks. Each of these unique replacement bowls feature individually detailed flower petals made from thick borosilicate glass with custom mixed coloring. The bright yellow petals, green stem, and dark brown interior expertly replicate a lifelike sunflower, while a tiny glass bee figurine rests atop one of the petals. The Empire Glassworks Sunflower Bowl Piece is equipped with a 14mm male joint so it will fit any water pipe with a 14mm female joint. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Sunflower Bowl Piece Hand Spun Custom Blended Colors Premium Borosilicate Glass Worked Bee Figurine Highly Detailed 2” inches Tall 14mm Joint Deep Bowl Easy to Grip Ground Joint Limited Edition Sunflower Themed Individually Handcrafted* Male Joint Fits Female Joints Thick Glass Water Pipe Accessory American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

